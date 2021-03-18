Urban Renewal Agency Aproves first 3 acquisitions of East Post Road properties beginning major redevelopment for possible White Plains Hospital or other uses makeover of the area

Hits: 40

WPCNR URBAN RENEWAL REPORT. By John F. Bailey. March 18, 2021:

The Urban Renewal Agency approved the acquistion of 60 East Post road (the Firestone store) 42 East Post Road ( string of stores , and the former abandoned gas station, 26-28 East Post Road this morning, as discussed .in December, 2019.

The agency also approved $9,800,000 in Bond Anticipation notes to finance the three acquistions .

60 East Post Road, currently site of Firestone.

42 East Post Road

26-28 East Post Road

The other 10 properties spotlighted for possible development by the Urban Renewal Agency in December, 2019 were:

23-225 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

1-3 East Post Road

2-4 East Post Road

34 East Post Road

22-24 East Post Road

18-20 East Post Road

14-16 East Post Road

12 East Poad Road

188-188 South Lexington Avenue

190-192 South Lexington Avenue

It is not determined at this time if all the remaining 10 properties named in 2019 are still under consideration.

In December of 2019, WPCNR wrote:

“The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency voted unanimously in city hall to consider eminent domain being used to acquire the 13 following properties on the North side of East Post Road from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to South Lexington Avenue for future unspecified projects yet to be determined. “

The future unspecified projects yet to be determined are still “undetermined.”