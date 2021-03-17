County Executive Latimer and District Attorney Rocah Start Anti-Hate Crime Drive. TO REPORT A HATE INCIDENT: CALL THE D.A. AT at 914-995-TIPS (914-995-8477)

Hits: 10

WPCNR WESTCHESTER LAW JOURNAL. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. March 17, 2021:

With hate crimes on the rise in the region and bias incidents occurring in local communities, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah are urging Westchester County residents to speak up.

The two are together launching the #SpeakUpWestchester campaign, and encouraging those who are the victim or witness a hate crime, bias or hate incident to report it.

To encourage more reporting the Westchester County Human Rights Commission has launched a new webpage to report incidents of bias hate or discrimination anonymously (or with your contact information) at www.westchestergov.com/biasreporting

Additionally, Rocah has launched a new hotline where a victim or witnesses of a hate crime or bias incident can report it to the Westchester County District Attorney at 914-995-TIPS (914-995-8477) or through their website at www.WestchesterDA.net. Experienced Assistant District Attorneys will follow up all tips and complaints received.

Latimer said: “Westchester County takes all incidents of violence and hate seriously. We condemn any act that targets a person or group of people because of their actual or perceived race, color, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability or other protected category. Recently, Asian Americans have been targeted around the country- and it must stop.”

Rocah: “Hate crimes and bias incidents impact all of us, because they create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that keeps us from feeling safe and secure in our homes and communities. The District Attorney’s office is committed to working in close coordination with law enforcement, the County Human Rights Commission and community groups to fight hate and bias in Westchester. Reporting hate crimes and bias incidents helps us in that fight, and our new hotline is another way to let us know quickly and easily if you have been a victim of a crime or have witnessed a crime.”

While hate incidents do not always violate the law, they should always be reported by those targeted and bystanders.

If you need emergency assistance call 911

If you were the victim of a violent attack, call your local police department.

If you were the victim of an incident of bias, hate or discrimination, call the Westchester County Human Rights Commission (914) 995-7710 or email at HumanRights@westchestergov.com. Alternatively, you may report incidents of bias, hate, or discrimination anonymously (or with your contact information) at www.westchestergov.com/biasreporting

If you are a victim or witnesses of a hate crime or bias incident call (914) 995-TIPS or visit www.WestchesterDA.net

Latimer said: “We applaud the leadership of the District Attorney on this important topic. Westchester County is a striking tapestry of people from all different walks-of-life, who hold different values, who love different people and who have ancestors from different countries – we must never forget that these differences are what make us the Westchester we call home.”