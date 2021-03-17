23.5% of NYERS Have First Shot. Governor Cuomo Receives His First.

Hits: 15

WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. March 17, 2021:

As of today, New York has administered seven million vaccine shots to eligible New Yorkers, which is great progress.

Earlier today, I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church vaccination site to help spread a key message that all the vaccines work, all of them are safe and New Yorkers should take whatever vaccine they can as soon as they can.

We will continue to move our vaccination progress forward as fast as supply allows but as soon as you are eligible, get any of the three vaccines—they are safe and effective. Protect yourself and your family.

Photo of the Day: Today I got my shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. COVID hospitalizations dropped to 4,624. Of the 263,401 tests reported yesterday, 8,976, or 3.41 percent, were positive. There were 954 patients in ICU yesterday, up 11 from the previous day. Of them, 601 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 54 New Yorkers to the virus.

(Editor’s Note: In Westchester County , 422 new persons tested positive for Covid out of 10,960 tested, an infection rate of 3.9%.

In 8 days since last Tuesday 3,029 Westchester residents tested positive for covid, an average of 378 a Day.

If the last hospitalization rate given by County officials (4.3%) has not gone down substantially, this means that the hospitals in Westchester will face 240 person of those 3,029 new infections being sick enough to be hospitalized for Covid within the next 15 days. )

2. As of 11am this morning, 23.5 percent of New Yorkers have completed at least one vaccine dose. Over the past 24 hours, 148,564 total doses have been administered. To date, New York administered 7,003,834 total doses with 12.2 percent of New Yorkers completing their vaccine series. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

3. Appointments are now available at ten new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state.

All ten sites will open on Friday, March 19, and will operate from 8:00am to 7:00pm daily. Each site will have the ability to vaccinate more than one thousand New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government. Appointments at the sites located in New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions available for booking today at ny.gov/GetVaccinated or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

4. Indoor fitness classes can resume at limited capacity on March 22. Indoor fitness classes can begin reopening statewide at 33 percent capacity with health screening and contact information required at sign-in. Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Local health departments shall inspect before or within 2 weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance.

5. Beginning April 5, the 11pm curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted. The 11pm curfew for food and beverage establishments and the midnight curfew for catered events will remain in effect. Both curfews will be re-evaluated in late April.