American Rescue Plan Bails Out White Plains Deficit and Plenty of other Westchester Town and School Money Losses.



The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Biden earlier this month, includes nearly $440 million in direct funding for Westchester County and our municipalities, to help our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Separately, the plan also includes money for local school districts; transportation, including our buses and airport; businesses; individuals; and COVID testing and vaccination; as well as for New York State.



Westchester County will receive $187.64 million.



Westchester’s cities and towns together will receive more than $250 million.



District 5 municipalities will receive:



White Plains – $21.98 million



Scarsdale – $1.96 million



Harrison – $3.17 million



Towns will distribute a portion of the money allocated to them to their villages according to a formula still being finalized by the federal government.To see a list of the funding for Westchester and its municipalities

visit: https://www.westchesterlegislators.com/images/PDF/2021-American-Rescue-Plan-Funding-for-Municipalities.pdf.



Regulations are still being determined, but generally the money for municipalities can be used:



for costs associated with responding to the pandemic,

to support essential workers,

to cover revenue losses caused by COVID-19, and

to make necessary infrastructure investments.



In addition, the Small Business Administration also has information about the relief for the nation’s small businesses and hard-hit industries under the American Rescue Plan.



This includes additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program, Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance payments, a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund and more.

For information on these programs visit: https://www.sba.gov/article/2021/mar/11/american-rescue-plan-act-elevates-small-business-support-response-covid-19-pandemic