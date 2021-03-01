WHITE PLAINS RECRUITING ITS OWN COVID ANGELS TO HELP PERSONS GET VACCINATION SHOT APPOINTMENTS

Hits: 32

COVID Angels Volunteers Needed!

The City of White Plains is launching a COVID Angels Volunteer Project to assist White Plains seniors with navigating the technology needed to obtain an appointment for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Mayor Tom Roach said, “My office has received many, many calls from seniors who have been unable to secure a vaccination appointment. The White Plains COVID Angels Project is designed to be a source of assistance to seniors who have limitations accessing vaccinations and to alleviate some of the stress that has become associated with navigating the vaccine process.”

The City of White Plains Youth Bureau and Recreation & Parks Department will be managing the project and are asking for volunteers to assist them in making calls and securing vaccination appointments online for our senior citizens.

Due the scope of this undertaking we will need as many volunteers as possible to navigate the New York State Department of Health website, as well as log data related to securing an appointment online.

A volunteer organization has been identified to assist with implementation of this project: SEWA International (Westchester).

SEWA International is active in twenty countries and has worked closely with other local disaster relief organizations throughout New York and USA.

SEWA serves humanity irrespective of race, color, religion, gender or nationality. They specialize in disaster relief and rehabilitation.

SEWA’s development programs focus on family services; child, tribal and refugee welfare; women empowerment; health; and education. In addition to their extensive work in the US, they have also undertaken development projects in Colombia, Guyana, India, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Volunteers with various skillsets are welcome! We will need volunteers to be team leaders and work on data collection as well as booking appointments online and making calls.

Acquiring appointments online can be done 24 hours a day which lends itself to flexibility for all who want to help. People can volunteer whatever time they may have to give. The planning process is well underway to give White Plains seniors assistance obtaining the protection they need to combat this aggressive virus.

For further information, contact 914-422-1378. You can also email us at wpangels@whiteplainsny.gov

