WPBID BUSTS OUT IN SPRING WITH “MARCH INTO SELF CARE” STEPS OUT MONDAY MARCH 1

March 1-31: MARCH Into Self Care | WPBID
The final program in the Winter Outlook series focuses on salons, barber shops, day spas, nails, and more in downtown White Plains. Your favorite self-care businesses are dedicated to keeping clients and staff healthy, safe, and sanitized. Support them in a difficult time by taking advantage of 25% discounts on select services.
Mention MARCH Into Self Care at the businesses in the boxes below to redeem the discount.
|SalonsAuthentic Hair Studio
198 Martine Avenue, (914) 761-6712
• 25% off all services Hair Studio Cipriano
369 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 607-7997
• 25% off any color or cut
Cannot be combined with any other offerings Maria Hair Therapy*
173 E. Post Road, (914) 761-2100
• 25% off all services The Modern Babe Westchester
445 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 100, Studio 8
914-575-7794
• 25% off blow-dry package (3) $90
• 25% off Keratin treatment $187.50 Salon 913
445 Hamilton Ave, Suite 100-Studio 17
(914) 582-6505
• 25% off of a haircut when getting a single process color or highlights
• 25% off of a shine glaze when added to any service Salon Flair*
193 E. Post Road, (914) 946-1811
• 25% off haircut and/or blow dry (at shoulder length) Salon Maffei
182 E. Post Road, (914) 428-3555
• 25% off a haircut/style or single process hair color
Cannot be combined on multiple services
|Barber Shops and Men’s SalonsGentleman’s Barber Spa
270 A Main Street, (914) 390-9222
• 25% off Cut & Shave, Facials & Massages
• 25% off any products Handlebar Men’s Salon
23 Court Street
(914) 893-0029
• Saturdays and Sundays: Receive a free manicure with any 2 services – a 25% + savings
|Massage & AcupunctureElements Massage
1 North Broadway, (914) 479-5072
• Save $40 off your first massage at Elements Massage
• Save 25% off of any enhancement to your massage Natural Therapeutic Spa
184 East Post Road, (914) 761-9807
• 25% off all massage service Signature Acupuncture Studio*
277 Martine Avenue
(914) 222-5644
• 25% Off New Patient Consult + Acupuncture Treatment
• 25% Off Monday Acupuncture Treatments
Offer expires 3/31/21
|Skincare & MedSpaFarida Skin Care Studio
445 Hamilton Ave, Suite 100, Studio 9
(845) 553-4455
• 25% off Massages Naturally You MedSpa
95 Church Street, #304, (914) 428-2840
• 25% off Invisalign, CoolSculpting, Vivace, Hydrafacial, and Restylane Kysse Skin Care by Krystal
445 Hamilton Avenue Studio 100, Suite 23
(201) 815-0637
• 25% off all facials and skincare treatments with exception on express facials
*Currently selling half price gift cards through the BIDCAP program! Learn how you can save while helping our businesses even more.
