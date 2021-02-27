WPBID BUSTS OUT IN SPRING WITH “MARCH INTO SELF CARE” STEPS OUT MONDAY MARCH 1

Hits: 16

March 1-31: MARCH Into Self Care | WPBID

The final program in the Winter Outlook series focuses on salons, barber shops, day spas, nails, and more in downtown White Plains. Your favorite self-care businesses are dedicated to keeping clients and staff healthy, safe, and sanitized. Support them in a difficult time by taking advantage of 25% discounts on select services.

Mention MARCH Into Self Care at the businesses in the boxes below to redeem the discount.

*Currently selling half price gift cards through the BIDCAP program! Learn how you can save while helping our businesses even more.

Other Salons, Spas, and Self Care downtown

Note: the below establishments are not offering the 25% MARCH into Self Care discounts.

Capelli Curl by My Capelli Salon – (914) 993-6300

Creation Plus – (914) 946-9407

Drybar – (914) 219-4958

Evangelista Salon – (914) 428-0100

Fashion Diva Spa – (914) 288-0008

The Foot Care RN – (914) 861-5929

GFA Haircutting Inc – (914) 761-5858

Hair & Skin Care Boutique – (914) 946-1911

Michelle’s Beauty Spa – (914) 328-6388

The Relaxation Room – (914) 573-4832

Repair Recover Restore Sports Chiropractic Rehabilitation – (845) 513-6805

Royalty Chop Chop – (914) 437-7437 (Walk-ins welcome)

Salon Flair* – (914) 946-1811

Static Hair Salon – (914) 997-2600

Supercuts – (914) 328-3333

Vasken Demirjian Salon – (914) 285-0800

White Plains Spa (Healthy Massage) – (914) 328-2303