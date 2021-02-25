8.5% of Westchester County Population “Fully Vaccinated.” Wednesday Lowest Statewide Covid infection Rate in State: 2.5%

Hits: 4

WPCNR Governor Cuomo Coronavirus Report with Editor’s Notes from WPCNR . February 25, 2021:

Editor’s Note: In the New York State Vaccine Tracker introduced yesterday, Westchester County is reported having fully vaccinated 82,573 residents 8.5% of its 967,612 residents fully vaccinated.

A total of 141,359 Westchesterites have already received their first vaccine (14.6% with one vaccine shot). As second shots are administered, it appears Westchester could be 23% fully vaccinated within a month, supply permitting.

For this 20% Fully Vaccinated level to happen: This takes into account the 265,525 second dose supply of vaccines that arrived from February 15 to February 21st that could cover 141,359 still needing a second shot, providing Westchester gets enough shots. There are 35 days until March 31, that means to get to the 23% fully vaccinated level countywide, approximatley 4,038 persons a day will have to be getting their second shot. (End Editor’s Note)







Wednesday, New York recorded the lowest single-day positivity rate since November 21—2.85 percent.

New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it’s thanks to them that we’re seeing a decline in hospitalizations and COVID positivity.

We continue to make strides in our vaccination progress, too, with today’s opening of two “mega” vaccination sites at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and York College in Queens. Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we’re making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine. As we move forward, we will continue to prioritize social equity and fairness and do everything we can to ensure every New Yorker, regardless of race, background or where they live, gets vaccinated.

Photo of the Day: Vaccinations are underway at the York College NYS/FEMA mass vaccination site in Queens (Photo by Don Pollard) Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. COVID hospitalizations dropped slightly to 5,876. Of the 216,813 tests reported yesterday, 6,189, or 2.85 percent, were positive. There were 1,154 patients in ICU yesterday, down 22 from the previous day. Of them, 800 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 99 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. As of 12pm Wednesday, 89 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 2,517,003 first doses administered of the 2,812,900 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 3,907,040 total doses have been administered out of the 4,530,640 total doses received. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

3. Eligible New Yorkers can start making appointments at New York/FEMA mass vaccination sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers. These four sites open (for actual vaccinations) March 3 and appointments are initially reserved for eligible New Yorkers in qualifying ZIP codes.

After a week, appointments will then open to all residents of counties (or other geographical areas) served by each site. Find all the details here.

4. Beginning March 1, the MTA will launch a pilot program to enhance bus services to help get New Yorkers to our mass vaccination sites in Brooklyn and Queens. The bus service route will go from Edgemere Houses in Queens and Pink Houses in Brooklyn to the vaccination sites from 6:30 a..m. to 9 p.m. and add new bus stops adjacent to the vaccination site at York College. Tonight's "Deep Breath Moment": American space exploration efforts are reaching new bounds with the landing of NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars. The rover landed on the red planet on February 18 and during its first week, recorded the sounds of Martian wind. Perseverance's exploration of our neighboring planet is part of NASA's Mars 2020 mission to expand our understanding of our solar system and space.