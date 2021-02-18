WEATHER WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Hits: 3

Today

Snow, mainly after 10am. High near 28. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow. Low around 26. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday

Snow, mainly before 3pm. High near 33. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.