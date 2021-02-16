Mayor: Cases Continue to Decline in White Plains NY USA

Hits: 7

The data is continuing to show a decline in active COVID cases in in White Plains. There are currently an estimated 388 active cases in our City, down 102 from our call last week. Over the past 7 days we have averaged 30 new cases per day.

The number of COVID patients at White Plains hospital has declined; patients are encouraged to come to the hospital if they are in need of care.

We appear to have moved past the post holiday surge, our next challenge is to guard against mutations of the virus known as variants, some of which appear to make the virus easier to transmit between people.

The CDC has provided additional guidance on the most effective masks and the most effective ways to make use of them to protect yourself and others. Please go to the City of White Plains website cityofwhiteplains.com for more information.

The number of persons authorized to obtain a vaccination has expanded but the demand continues to far exceed the supply and as a result appointments remain difficult to secure.

Eligible residents should continue to check the state website (at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/) or call the state Hotline to check for new openings. You can also sign up for alerts about vaccine eligibility from the Westchester County Department of Health. Further information is available on the city’s website.

This week is Winter Break for the White Plains School District and our beloved Ebersole Ice Rink is open for special White Plains Resident only sessions Wednesday 2/17 and Thursday 2/18 from 1:30-3:30. Skate rentals are available come out and join us!

Our next call is on Monday, February 22nd. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.

Las estadísticas indican que los casos activos de COVID en White Plains están disminuyendo. Actualmente hay un estimado de 388 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 102 menos que la última vez que lo llamamos la semana pasada. Durante los últimos 7 días, ha habido un promedio de 30 casos nuevos por día. El número de pacientes con COVID en el hospital de White Plains ha disminuido. Animamos a los pacientes a que acudan al hospital si necesitan atención.

Al parecer estamos pasando la oleada de infecciones posterior a los feriados y ahora debemos protegernos contra las variaciones del virus que lo hacen más infeccioso. La CDC ha dado nuevas recomendaciones sobre las mascarillas más efectivas que lo proporcionen mayor protección. Por favor visite la página web de la ciudad para más información.

Aunque puede que califique para la vacuna, la demanda supera con creces la cantidad de vacunas disponibles y, como resultado, las citas siguen siendo difíciles de conseguir. Los residentes que cumplan con los requisitos deben seguir visitando el sitio web del estado: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ o llame a la línea directa del estado para verificar si hay nuevas vacantes. También puede inscribirse para recibir alertas del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester. Vaya a cityofwhiteplains.com para obtener más información.

¡Esta semana son las vacaciones de invierno para el distrito escolar de White Plains! La pista de hielo de Ebersole está abierta para sesiones públicas de residentes de WP el miércoles 17 de febrero y el jueves 18 de febrero de 1:30 a 3:30. ¡Vaya y disfrute de esta entretenida actividad!

Nuestra próxima llamada es el lunes 22 de febrero. Hasta entonces, y recuerde que estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separados.