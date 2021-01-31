HEAVY SNOW WARNING

Hits: 18

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area for this evening through Tuesday morning, February 2nd. Heavy snow, with significant accumulation, and strong winds are expected. We urge residents to refrain from all unnecessary travel during the storm.

Due to the timing and predicted intensity of the storm there will be no garbage pick up tomorrow, Monday, February 1st. The normal schedule will resume on Tuesday. Monday routes will be picked up on Thursday.

The City’s Department of Public Works crews will be working through the storm to clear roads as quickly and completely as possible. In order to enable them to do their job it is vital that vehicles not be left parked on the street.

As a courtesy, the City of White Plains is offering free parking to White Plains residents for vehicles registered to addresses within the City of White Plains in the Lexington-Grove East & West parking garages (also known as the Galleria), Hamilton-Main Garage, and Lyon Place Garage starting at 8:00 PM today, Sunday, January 31st through Noon on Tuesday, February 2nd. All other garages, lots and on street parking will remain subject to normal enforcement. There will be strict enforcement of the City’s ban on overnight on-street parking as vehicles left on the street impair our ability to clear snow, creating hazardous conditions and lengthening the storm’s impact.

Con Ed customers can report a power outage or service problems and view service restoration information online at www.coned.com or by calling 1-800-75-coned.

Thank you for your cooperation and please stay safe.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

El servicio nacional del clima ha emitido una alerta de tormenta de nieve para nuestra área que se extenderá hasta el martes 2 de febrero. Se esperan fuertes nevadas con bastante acumulación y viento. Les pido que no hagan viajes innecesarios durante la tormenta.

Debido a la hora en que empieza la tormenta y la intensidad de la nieve, no habrá recolección de basura mañana 1 de febrero. El horario normal comenzara de nuevo el martes. La ruta del lunes se recogerá el jueves.

Las cuadrillas del departamento de trabajos públicos de la ciudad estarán trabajando durante la tormenta limpiando las calles lo más bien y rápido posible. Para que ellos puedan hacer su trabajo sin problemas es importantísimo que no se dejen vehículos estacionados en la calle.

Como cortesía, ofreceremos estacionamiento gratis para los residentes de White Plains con vehículos registrados en direcciones dentro de la ciudad de White Plains. Los garajes de estacionamientos que estarán disponibles son: Lexington-Grove Este, garajes Oeste también llamados Galleria, garaje Hamilton-Main y garaje Lyon Place. Comenzando hoy, domingo 31 de enero, a las 8 de la noche hasta el mediodía del martes 2 de febrero. Todos los otros garajes y estacionamiento en la calle requieren pago como de costumbre. La ciudad prohibirá el estacionamiento nocturno de carros en las calles ya que esto hace difícil que se pueda limpiar la nieve en las calles y crea condiciones peligrosas.

Los clientes de Con Edison pueden informar cortes de energía o problemas con el servicio y verificar estado de restauración de electricidad en www.coned.com en su teléfono celular o llamando al 1-800-752-6633.

Gracias por su cooperación y por favor manténgase seguro.