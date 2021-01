Hits: 0

THERE IS MAJOR CHANGE COMING ON THE BOULEVARD DEVELOPMENT BETWEEN MAPLE AVENUE AND EAST POST ROAD. REPRESENTATIVES OF THE DEVELOPER GRID PROPERTIES SAID THEY WERE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPERS TO PARTNER WITH TO BUILD MORE RESIDENTIAL APARTMENTS ON THE PROPERTY AND LESS RETAIL. (REPRESENTATIVES SAID THEY HAD A RENDERING ON HOW THE DEVELOPMENT WOULD INCORPORATE RESIDENTIAL, BUT IT WAS “NOT READY” TO SHOW YET), THE COUNCIL IS CONSIDERING RENEWING THEIR SITE PLAN APPROVAL FOR ANOTHER YEAR. COUNCILPERSONS JUSTIN BRASCH, VICTORIA PRESSER AND JENNIFER PUJA EXPRESSED STRONG FEELINGS THAT THEY WANTED GRID TO HAVE A SOLUTION SOON.

THE BOULEVARD SITE

GRID SAYS THEY EXPECT TO HAVE NEWS OF ANY CHANGE IN SIX MONTHS. GRID ONCE AGAIN SAID THEY WANT TO DO THE FORMER PROJECT BUT RETAIL TENANTS HAVE JUST BEEN HURT BY THE COVID EPIDEMIC AND ARE LEARY OF LEASING UP FOR STREET RETAIL. MAYOR TOM ROACH SAID HE WANTED TO SEE SOME STREET RETAIL.

THE MITCHELL RENDERING: 15 STORIES SEEN FROM MAMARONECK AVENUE LOOKING NORTH AT EAST POSTROAD ON RIGHT.

IN MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS, THE MITCHELL THE NEW NAME FOR THE BROADSTONE DEVELOPMENT DOMINATING THE SKYLINE AT MAMAROECK AVENUE AND POST ROAD WILL BE TOPPED OFF AT 15 STORIES IN TWO MONTHS, EXPECTING PERHAPS LEASING WITHIN THE YEAR. IT WILL ADD 434 NEW APARTMENTS TO THE WHITE PLANS STOCK AND NEW. THERE ARE STILL THE WHITE PLAINS MALL DEVELOPMENT AND THE OLD PAVILION PROJECT STILL TO BE BUILT…AND THE ASSISTED LIVING PROJECT ON BLOOMINDALE ROAD STILL TO BE BUILT AS WELL AS POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENTS (NOT KNOWN YET) AT THE WHITE PLAINS RAILROAD STATION

COVID CASES CONTINUE TO GROW AT 44 NEW ACTIVE CASES A DAY IN WHITE PLAINS. THE C ITY NOW HAS 619 ACTIVE CASES AS OF MONDAY.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HIT 924 NEW ACTIVE COVID CASES ON THURSDAY, 834 ON FRIDAY AND 921 ON SATURDAY, AND 804 ON SUNDAY. THE NEW CASE INFECTION RATES WERE LOWERED OVER THE WEEKEND 6.8%, 6.4% AND 5.8% AND 6.5%

NOW YOU HAVE A 5% HOSPITALIZATION RATE THAT MEANS THAT IN TWO WEEKS 170 PERSONS COULD BE HOSPITALIZED IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY. THE INFECTION RATE CONTINUES HIGH FOR THE COUNTY AND WITH THE FEBRUARY PRESIDENT’S WEEK YOU COULD SEE A CONTINUATION OF THIS TREND. IN DECEMBER WESTCHESTERITES SOCIALIZED WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF ABANDON AND NEW CASES BALLOONED. IT MAY BE PERSONS ARE NOT GETTING AS SICK WITH COVID.

I ALSO WONDER ABOUT THE WISDOM OF OPENING UP HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS DEEMED LOW-RISK BEFORE YOU OPEN UP THE SCHOOLS AND DO AWAY WITH REMOTE LEARNING. DO SCHOOLS ONLY EXIST TO ENABLE SPORTS? I THINK THE PRIORITY OF SPORTS HERE IS OVER EMPHASIZED. SPORTS WERE VERY BENEFICIAL TO MY CHILDREN BUT THE LEGACY OF SPORTS IS IT TEACHES CHILDREN THE UNFAIRNESS OF LIFE AND HOW TO DEAL WITH IT.

AND THIS JUST IN..THAT I COULD NOT GET TO ON THE AIR:

THE 5GALERT GROUP URGING CITY OF WHITE PLAINS CRAFT A TIGHTER CELLTOWER CONSTRUCTION ORDINANCE HAS MADE PROGRESS IN CONVINCING THE CITY TO LOOK MORE CAREFULLY REGULATING THE SPREAD OF CELLTOWER MIRCOWAVE INSTALLATIONS IN THE FUTURE IN WHITE PLAINS. THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE WILL BE ADDRESSED IN FUTURE MONTHS. THIS COMES AFTER 100 5G TOWERS HAVE BEEN INSTALLED IN WHITE PLAINS. 5G PHONE SERVICE IS AVAILABLE NOW IN MOST AREAS OF WHITE PLAINS.

IN ANOTHER RELATED MATTER ABOUT EFFECTS OF MICROWAVES—YESTERDAY A LAW SUIT AGAINST THE FCC FOR IGNORING THE EFFECTS OF CELLTOWER MICROWAVE RADIATION OVER THIRTY YEARS BEGAN TO BE HEARD IN THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA US COURT OF APPEALS DEMANDING THE FCC SHARPLY UPGRADE LIMITATIONS ON MICROWAVE EMISSIONS.