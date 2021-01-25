New York State COVID Transmission rate down to 1:1

Hits: 19

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. January 25, 2020:

We expected that increased social activity around the holidays would lead to a spike in COVID cases and that the spike would eventually recede. We are in fact seeing that happening in the numbers and the trends now.

The rate of transmission—one of the most important numbers—has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading as quickly. That’s good news.

But as I’ve said before, never get cocky with COVID. We must continue to stay vigilant, wash hands, wear masks and socially distance as we have been. We can stop the spread but each and every New Yorker needs to continue to take steps and do all they can to look out for the health of their community.

Chart of the Day: The estimated rate of transmission has dropped below one in New York. Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. Total hospitalizations are at 8,730. Of the 219,538 tests reported yesterday, 12,003, or 5.47 percent were positive. There were 1,522 patients in ICU yesterday, down five from the previous day. Of them, 1,005 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 167 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. As of 1:00pm today, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first dose vaccinations. 1,180,468 first doses have been administered out of a total allocation of 1,304,050 first doses (this data excludes the federally run Long Term Care Facility program). These sites have administered 71 percent of first and second doses.

3. So far, 72 percent of New York State hospital workers received the COVID vaccine. We will continue encouraging our health care heroes to get the vaccine—which helps ensure the integrity of our entire hospital system.

4. New York is expanding its deployment of community vaccination kits to further strengthen fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process.

Last week, New York successfully piloted the deployment kits to five NYCHA senior housing developments and eight churches and cultural centers where nearly 4,200 seniors and eligible New Yorkers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kits are now being redeployed to four additional NYCHA sites and eight other churches to further build on that progress. In total, this initiative is expected to provide first doses of the vaccine to an additional 3,000 seniors and eligible New Yorkers by Tuesday. The sites will be stood up again in three weeks to administer second doses.

5. Beware of COVID vaccine fraud. To help root out vaccination fraud or scams across the State, New York established a hotline that New Yorkers can call to report suspected fraud. It is a red flag if anyone is promising you the vaccine in exchange for payment. To make a report, call 1-833-VAX-SCAM (1-833-829-7226) or email STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov

6. Following the region’s positivity rate decline, elective surgeries can resume in Erie County. The county’s positivity has steadily declined for nearly three weeks, from 8.6 percent in early January to 5.2 percent yesterday (on a 7-day rolling average). Hospitalizations have declined from 427 on December 31 to 323 yesterday. The county’s hospital capacity is at 48 percent.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo