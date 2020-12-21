British Airways Will Test all Passengers for Covid Boarding Flights to NY Complies with Governor Cuomo Request. Vaccine Rollout Detailed.

Hits: 5

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. December 21, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that British Airways as agreed to begin testing passengers boarding its planes to the New York area beginning tomorrow. The Governor said that the two other air carriers flying in to Port Authority of NY and NJ airports have not gotten back to him yet.

The Governor said New York, with the exception of the Finger Lakes Region had avoided the spikes many states had seen over the Thanksgiving holiday.

He also outlined details on how Coronavirus vaccines would be distributed and how minority communities would receive fair distribution of the vaccine. Here is his news conference on the Covid situation: