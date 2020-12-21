City Center Mall Plans Dismissing Union Cleaning Staff January 1

Hits: 14

WPCNR LABOR LAW JOURNAL. From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ. December 21, 2020:

At 10 AM on Monday, December 21, cleaners at the City Center Mall joined with union officers and County Legislators Damon Maher and David Tubiolo to deliver a petition to the City Center Mall owners to try and retain their jobs.

On Thursday, mall management Kite Realty Group posted a notice announcing that, on January 1, 2021, Kite will replace the unionized company that cleans the mall with a non-union contractor, Gladiator Building Services.

Gladiator has not provided a written job offer to the current cleaners as required by the law, nor has the cleaning company announced whether they will retain all of the workers, or what the employees’ pay and benefits will be.

In an initial conversation with 32BJ SEIU, a Gladiator representative said the new contractor was planning to reduce the staffing from the current 14 cleaners to six cleaners.

The Gladiator representative would not state whether his company would honor the terms of the current union contract in effect at the mall.

“Just as Christmas approaches, this hardworking, longstanding group of cleaners is suddenly facing the loss of their jobs in the midst of the worst health and economic crisis of our lifetimes,” said Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ and head of the union in the Hudson Valley.

“Kite Realty is a successful company that can well afford to hire a contractor that would retain the current workforce at their modest wages of $14.50 an hour come the New Year. These workers are now petitioning the mall owners to require the new cleaning company to retain the current workforce at industry standards. Anything less would undercut the high level of cleaning and disinfecting that shoppers and mall workers deserve.”