Greenburgh Prohibits Door-to-Door Soliciting Effective 6:00 A.M Tuesday

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. December 21, 2020:

EXECUTIVE ORDER ISSUED PROHIBITING PEDDLERS, SOLICITORS AND CANVASSERS FROM GOING HOUSE TO HOUSE DUE TO COVID-19 IN GREENBURGH

I, Paul J. Feiner, Town Supervisor of the Town of Greenburgh, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State of New York, in order to protect residents in the unincorporated section of the Town of Greenburgh, hereby issue the following Local Emergency Order No 1.5 pursuant to the Constitution of the State of New York and Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, specifying that :

Pursuant to Section 24(1)(b), Peddlers, Solicitors, and Canvassers as defined in Chapter 390 of the Code of the Town Of Greenburgh, are prohibited from going from house to house or place of business to place of business or any combination thereof for the purpose of peddling, canvassing or soliciting as defined under such chapter during this Town of Greenburgh Declaration of Disaster Emergency, declared on March 17, 2020.

WHEREAS, as of December 9, 2020, in excess of 55,796 residents of Westchester County, including nearly 1,861 residents of the unincorporated section of the Town of Greenburgh, have contracted the Covid-19 virus and 1,539 Westchester County residents suffered Covid-19 virus related deaths; and three nearby Westchester communities remain in colored zones of concern with positive Covid-19 rates well in excess of 5%.

WHEREAS, door to door peddlers, solicitors and canvassers, may put residents of the unincorporated Town of Greenburgh at a greater risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus by traveling door to door to resident’s homes and such residents are more focused on protecting the safety of their families during this public health emergency;

This Local Emergency Order shall become effective 6:00 am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

This Local Emergency Order No. 1.5 shall remain in effect for a period of five (5) days, and automatically renew until the Declared State of Emergency relating to the Covid-19 Virus Outbreak has ceased, or earlier upon a declaration by me, as Town Supervisor, that the State of Emergency no longer exists in the unincorporated section of the Town of Greenburgh.

Issued: December 21, 2020

12:00 p.m.