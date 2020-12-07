County Positive Cases Continue at 6.1% of tested turned out Positive for the virus Saturday and Sunday.

Hits: 29

WPCNR WESTCHESTER CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the WorkBook NYS Covid-19 Tracker December 7, 2020:

The New York State tracker as of 2 PM Monday reported 727 new persons were tested positive for Covid during testing on Saturday and 516 were found to test positive Sunday, the 6th.

This brought the total new Westchester Positive Cases to 6,746 since November 26, the day before Thanksgiving. From November 25 through December 2, 3,977 persons were tested positive.

From December 3 through Sunday, December 6, 2,769 persons tested positive, (692 new Covid cases a day) totaling 6,746 new positive cases.

During those 4 days December 3 through the sixth the number of positive covid persons the infection rate averaged 6.3% testing positive a day.