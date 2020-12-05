WPCNR WESTCHESTER CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From New York State Department of Health. December 5, 2020:

The New York State WorkBook Covid Tracker reported Friday Westchester County had 768 persons test positive for coronavirus on Thursday. December 3 of 11,541 persons tested in the County.

The one-day positive infection rate was 6.7% of those those tested, the highest rate of infection since May. In the 8 days from November 25 through Thursday December 3, the average infection rate in the County is 5.9% almost 5 times the 1.1 infection rate needed to sustain no growth in the number of covid cases.

In the 8 days since November 25, Westchester County has seen 4, 594 persons test positive for the virus. Westchester County Executive yesterday in his news conference on Covid, stated county “Tracing” efforts were being stretched to their maximum. The tracing system is the contact phone operation where health workers contact persons who may have been exposed by the virus.

The County Executive said there were “no tools,” the county could use to enforce restrictions on small social gatherings, or persons’failure to wear a mask out in public.

Friday evening the New York State Health Department detailed the following new status of the effort to control the Coronavirus wave of infections engulfing the state: