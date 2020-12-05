WPCNR WESTCHESTER CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From New York State Department of Health. December 5, 2020:
The New York State WorkBook Covid Tracker reported Friday Westchester County had 768 persons test positive for coronavirus on Thursday. December 3 of 11,541 persons tested in the County.
The one-day positive infection rate was 6.7% of those those tested, the highest rate of infection since May. In the 8 days from November 25 through Thursday December 3, the average infection rate in the County is 5.9% almost 5 times the 1.1 infection rate needed to sustain no growth in the number of covid cases.
In the 8 days since November 25, Westchester County has seen 4, 594 persons test positive for the virus. Westchester County Executive yesterday in his news conference on Covid, stated county “Tracing” efforts were being stretched to their maximum. The tracing system is the contact phone operation where health workers contact persons who may have been exposed by the virus.
The County Executive said there were “no tools,” the county could use to enforce restrictions on small social gatherings, or persons’failure to wear a mask out in public.
Friday evening the New York State Health Department detailed the following new status of the effort to control the Coronavirus wave of infections engulfing the state:
- NYS expects to receive an initial delivery of 170,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and we anticipate the possibility of starting to inoculate the first group of New Yorkers by December 15, if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted.
- A new Micro-Cluster Strategyis addressing COVID-19 hot spots that have cropped up across the state.
- Look up an address to see if falls into a Red, Orange, or Yellow Zone
- See the restrictions that correspond to each color-coded level of cluster zone
- Bars, restaurants and gyms, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment, must close in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
- Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to no more than 10 people.
- Read New York’s COVID-19 Winter Plan to mitigate the spread of the virus and bolster New York’s hospital’s preparedness.
- New travel guidelines are in effect that allow out-of-state travelers to “test out” of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
- Read New York State’s draft COVID-19 Vaccination Administration Program.
- Go to New York’s COVID Report Card to find COVID-19 positive case data for every school district in the state.
- To report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals, please choose the appropriate link below:
- Go to forward.ny.gov to find: guidance and maps for the Micro-Cluster Initiative; regional dashboards for monitoring how the virus is being contained; and information on loans for small businesses.
- New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through December 31, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.
- Health care workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access 24/7 emotional support services. Any New Yorker can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.