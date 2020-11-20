STANDING GUARD ON COVID SPREAD

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo November 20, 2020:

New York State continues to remain on guard as Thanksgiving approaches. While the State’s COVID numbers are better relative to most of the nation, we have still seen an uptick in the number of total COVID hospitalizations, and test positivity rates in many parts of the state that are higher than we’d like to see. Western New York, with a 4.84 percent test positivity rate on a 7-day average, is of particular concern. Remember: As New Yorkers, we decide our own destiny. What happens next is not written in stone. Help combat “living room spread” by avoiding gatherings with people outside of your household. Get tested if you have symptoms or have reason to believe you were exposed to the virus. Wear a mask, particularly indoors. And stay New York Tough.

Tip of the Day: If you hosting Thanksgiving, you must limit the number of guests to no more than 10 people. Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. New cluster zone restrictions went into effect for businesses today. The changes include two new Yellow Zones in the Bronx, a new Orange Zone in Erie County, a new Yellow Zone in North Tonawanda, NY, and an expanded Yellow Zone in Queens. See which restrictions apply in which color of zone here. See all the maps here.

2. The positivity rate in the micro-cluster focus areas was 4.55 percent. Excluding these areas, it was 2.15 percent. Of the 205,466 tests reported yesterday, 5,468, or 2.66 percent, were positive. Total hospitalizations rose to 2,348. Sadly, we lost 32 New Yorkers to the virus.

3. Yesterday, New York reported a record-high number of tests. New York reported 205,466 tests, a new record. Testing is one of the best tools against this virus. You can easily search for a testing site near you here. You can also call 1-888-364-3065 to make an appointment at a New York State-run testing location.

4. Small business owners can check if they are eligible for New York State support programs or incentives. There are a number of business incentives that small business owners may be able to take advantage of. To get started, simply answer questions about your business and New York’s Business Express Incentive Wizard will provide a list of New York State programs and services that could help your business get off the ground.

Tonight's "Deep Breath Moment": Aretha Franklin will be inducted in the National Women's Hall of Fame in this year's virtual induction ceremony. Located in Seneca Falls, NY, the organization will honor the Queen of Soul and five other Black women on December 10th, in a ceremony that will be broadcast online.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo