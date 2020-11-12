COVID RAGING COAST TO COAST. FALL SURGE IS HERE.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. November 12, 2020:



Unfortunately, COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations each day.



Yesterday, there were 148,302 new COVID cases in the United States—nearly doubling the number from November 1st. The fall surge is here.



1. The NY statewide positivity rate is just below 3 percent. In the micro-cluster focus areas, the positivity rate was 4.86 percent. Excluding these areas, it was 2.53 percent. Of the 162,627 tests reported yesterday, 4,797, or 2.95 percent, were positive. Total hospitalizations were at 1,677. Sadly, we lost 29 New Yorkers to the virus.



2. New York continues to take action to address the micro-cluster across the state. Based on data metrics, Port Chester’s yellow zone will transition to an orange warning zone. We also announced new yellow precautionary zones in Staten Island and Tioga County. The yellow precautionary zone in Steuben County has been removed.



Maps of the existing cluster zones are available here.



Yesterday, we announced new actions to slow the spread.



Starting tomorrow, Friday, November 13th, any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close in-person service daily from 10pm to 5am (this excludes takeout and delivery).



Gyms and fitness centers must also close at 10pm.



Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people, also starting tomorrow evening.



We have seen that small, indoor gatherings are a major source of spread. Once again, it’s up to what we do. What happens next is a pure consequence of our actions now.



I know it has been a long hard time, but these next weeks are going to be crucial and we need people to buckle down to fend off the worst.



If there is a time to show that we are New York Tough, it’s now.



To honor our veterans, landmarks across the state, including Niagara Falls, were lit red, white and blue last night.



In just one week, New York has conducted an additional one million tests. To date, New York has conducted over 16 million tests and we continue to lead the nation in testing. Find a testing site near you.



4. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade announced the performers for its virtual celebration. The celebration will be broadcast nationwide this year on Thanksgiving morning but due to the pandemic, there will be no audience. The parade will also forgo the annual procession to avoid large crowds but will feature performances from Dolly Parton, the Muppets, the cast of Hamilton and more.



Tonight's "Deep Breath Moment": Chris Nikic, 21, became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathlon. The Special Olympics athlete was recognized by the Guinness World Records upon completing the Ironman Florida race in 16 hours 46 minutes and 9 seconds. "Ironman. Goal set and achieve. Time to set a new and Bigger Goal for 2021," said Nikic in an Instagram post.



Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo