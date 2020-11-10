County Executive George Latimer Cuts 2021 County Budget by $15 Million, Proposes $1 Million Property Tax Cut.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. November 10, 2020:

On his weekly morning appearance on Dennis Nardone’s WVOX 1460 Radio (recently determined the Number One listened-to morning show in Westchester) program this morning, Westchester County Executive George Latimer on the air at 7:10 AM announced his 2021 County Budget will cut property taxes by $1 Million (affecting each community resident differently depending on tax values), and also cut county spending by $15 Million.

Latimer said the county would adjust the budget, IF during the year more covid-related and economic setbacks developed AND the economic recovery and revenues should soften.

The County Executive reveals the details at 10 AM today in a news conference.