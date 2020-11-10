Budget is Released to the Board of Legislators for Review

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin. November 10, 2020:

On Tuesday morning, the Westchester County Board of Legislators received County Executive George Latimer’s proposed operating budget for 2021.The Board will begin its review of the proposal on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. when our Budget and Appropriations Committee convenes to start its annual, deep dive into the budget, County department by County department.

As always, our review and oversight process will include not only these meetings but also opportunities for public input as well as analyses from our auditors.We invite you to use the Budget Dashboard section of our website at https://www.westchesterlegislators.com/fy2021-budget-dashboard to follow along as we undertake our review.

You can see our schedule of meetings, public input sessions, hearings and reports at https://www.westchesterlegislators.com/fy2021-budget-dashboard/31-about-joomla/general/3133-fy2021-budget-meeting-calendar

All our meetings are streamed live on our website, www.westchesterlegislators.com

You can read the County Executive’s 2021 Operating Budget proposal at: https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/budget/2021/2021proposedoperating.pdf

You can read the County Executive’s 2021 Capital Budget proposal, which was released last month, at https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/budget/2021/2021proposedcapital.pdf