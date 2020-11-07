Absentee Ballots for Assembly District 93 will be counted after November 10. Burdick confident his margin will hold up and he will win the seat.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. November 7, 2020:

Christopher Burdick told WPCNR Saturday afternoon that absentee ballots cast in the NY Assembly District 93 race, which Mr. Burdick currently leads by 11,000 votes, will not begin to be counted by the Westchester County Board of Elections until after November 10.

This sets the stage for a replay of the long wait for absentee ballots to be counted that decided the Democratic Primary contest for District 93 Mr. Burdick won that primary officially 37 days after the election due to the delay in counting 100,000 absentee ballots cast in that June 22 primary. This was essentially due to a long counting delay due to lack of counting personnel.

The count in June was slow as reported by other participants in that primary race. Hopefully the Board of Elections has learned from the June experience and added personnel so they can complete all absentee ballots for all contests before Thanksgiving, which would be 15 days after the 10th, which would be a significant improvement. If they take as long as June to count them, we will not have the result until approximately December 9.

However they may have just as many as 100,000 absentee ballots to go through and as many as 137,000, according to a Board of Elections statement last week to News 12.

Here is Mr. Burdick’s statement on his contest District 93 absentee ballot situation:

” Thanks for your e-mail. My understanding is that they will wait to count the absentee ballots. All absentee ballots must be received by the BOE by November 10. I do not know how many are to be counted since we do not know how many will have been received by the cut-off.

As of November 1, the BOE had received and sent out requests for 19,919.

Unofficial results show me in the lead through in person voting (early voting and November 3) by approximately 11,000 votes (30,265 to 19270).

We anticipate that my lead will increase when the absentee ballots are counted given the distribution by party of the requests for absentee ballots. Democrats requested 11,324 and Republicans requested 3,185.

