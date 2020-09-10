APPELLATE COURT DENIES CITY OF WHITE PLAINS & FASNY MOTIONS FOR DISMISSAL OF GEDNEY ASSOCIATION APPEAL OF FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NY CAMPUS APPROVAL.

Dan Seidel , one of two attorneys handling the Gedney Association appeal of the French American School of New York White Plains decision, announced the case will go on.

The Gedney Association appeal of White Plains approval of the French American School private school campus project on the former Ridgeway Country Club, a stalled project now in its 9th year of legal dispute will be heard by the New York State Appellate Court 2nd Circuit.

In a decision handed down late Wednesday, the court denied the City of White Plains motion to dismiss the Gedney Association appeal.

Dan Seidel, one of the attorneys handling the appeal for Gedney Association pro bono reported this to WPCNR this evening with this statement:

“This Order came down this afternoon.

I have until October 9 to serve and file the Supplemental Appendix (all the docs and exhibits that FASNY claimed I SHOULD have filed in the first place.



The City and FASNY had their motions for dismissal denied

they get time to file and serve their opposition briefs by November 9 , and then we get time to serve and file our Reply Briefs to their Opposition Briefs by November 24.”



Mr. Seidel told WPCNR oral arguments might be made in two years.