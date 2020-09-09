Cuomo–Open the Door, Richard: NYC RESTAURANTS CAN OPEN FOR INDOOR DINING SEPT 30 (3 WEEKS FROM NOW)

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. September 9, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced indoor dining in New York City will be allowed to resume beginning September 30th with a 25 percent occupancy limit.

All restaurants that choose to reopen will be subject to strict safety protocols, including temperature checks, contact information for tracing, face coverings when not seated and other safety protocols. Bar service will not be permitted, and restaurants will close at midnight.

Guidelines will be reassessed based on the data by November 1. If the infection rate does not increase, restaurants may be permitted to go to 50 percent capacity; the State will monitor any positivity increase on an ongoing basis and potentially reassess if necessary. Business guidance for indoor dining in New York City is available here.

The City of New York will provide a team of 400 enforcement personnel to work with the State Police Task Force to ensure compliance. Restaurants must publicly post their 25 percent indoor dining capacity and the phone number and text number to report violations.

Patrons who observe violations can report issues by calling 833-208-4160, or by texting ‘VIOLATION’ to 855-904-5036.

“I want to thank New Yorkers for their hard work to increase compliance, and we can now take the next step in reopening our restaurants. We’ve been speaking with stakeholders, and we are now announcing that we can safely reopen indoor dining in New York City with limited capacity at the end of this month, as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is good news and the right step forward, especially for restaurant owners and staff who have been struggling through this time. But it is up to all of us to ensure compliance and the health and safety of those around us.”

The Governor also announced the State to launch ‘New Yorkers Protecting New Yorkers’ PSA with New York State Restaurant Association to encourage compliance.

Guidance for Indoor Dining in New York City