Westchester County Board Calls in The Usual Suspects for Grilling: Con Edison, NYSEG THURSDAY @ NOON

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Board of Legislators. September 8, 2020:

The County Board Committee of the Whole will quiz Con Edison and New York Electric and Gas in a teleconference with the power executives appearing by zoom to respond to their alleged “inadequate” response to Tropical Storm Isis last spring.

Board Chairman Benjamin Boyin said, “After Storms Quinn and Riley in 2018, we were assured things would be better next time. But nothing has changed. When confronted with Isaias, the results were just as inadequate. From the over-reliance on mutual assistance, to inadequate in-house resources, the system remains broken. We want to hear that substantial changes are coming.”

The meeting is not open to the press or the public. You may see a stream live on www.westchesterlegislators.com . A link to the stream will go live when the meeting begins. Be patient.