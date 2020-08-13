SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES FULLY REMOTE LEARNING OPTION FOR WHITE PLAINS. CHOICE DUE AUGUST 25

Dr. Joseph Ricca (WPCNR ARCHIVE)

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca August 13, 2020:

Dr. Joseph Ricca announced in his Twitter Feed to Parents yesterday that White Plains parents will have a fully remote “learning at home” choice for their children when White Plains Schools reopen which must be requested by August 25. The announcement:

8/12/20 ON REMOTE LEARNING OPTION:

As we continue to work with our community members and plan for the 2020-2021 academic year, we know that each family’s needs are unique. Many in our community have requested a fully Remote Learning option for their child/children as we look toward the beginning of the new school year. Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have clear guidance from the State Education Department as to whether this option will be allowable.

However, based on the Governor’s remarks last Friday, and with the approval of the Board of Education and the District Reopening Committee, we will offer a fully Remote Learning option for our families.

Therefore, if you would like to choose a fully Remote Learning experience for your child/children, please indicate this desire, in writing, to your child’s building Principal via email or fax. We are asking that you make this commitment for the first marking period so that we can plan accordingly. Please make your selection by Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Thank you for your partnership and continued flexibility as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic together.

Stay safe and #WPProud