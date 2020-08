JOHN BAILEY

JIM BENEROFE

ON

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPOSES WESTCHESTER EMERGENCY RESPONSE

HALF OF WHITE PLAINS LOSES TELEPHONE, TV AND INTERNET AND NOBODY TELLS US

AMERICA WE HAVE A BIG COMMUNICATIONS PROBLEM

MASSIVE TELEPHONE, CABLE, INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGE IN THE NORTHEAST COUNTY AND CITY DO NOT PROVIDE DETAILS

THE USUAL UTILITY PERFORMANCE: “IT’S A BAD STORM.”

NO OFFICIALS SAY A WORD