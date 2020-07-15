EXCLUSIVE: County Executive George Latimer TELS WPCNR: Board of Elections Poised to Accept County Aid to Help Board OF E “Handle” Expected Record Turnout in November Presidential Election– To Avoid Repeating Voting/Absentee Ballot Problems STILL going on from June 23 Democratic Primary

WPCNR’S JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER THURSDAY AFTERNOON ON HOW WESTCHESTER COUNTY WILL STEP IN TO HELP BOARD OF ELECTIONS HANDLE RECORD TURNOUT IN NOVEMBER ELECTIONS AND COUNT THE ABSENTEE BALLOTS IN TIMELY FASHION — WITH MORE MONEY, MORE PEOPLE AND MORE PROMO (WPCNR VIDEO)