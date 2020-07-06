WESTCHESTER ENTERS PHASE 4 OPENIG TOMORROW

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Ben Boykin. July 6, 2020:

On Tuesday, July 7, Westchester is set to enter the Phase 4 reopening stage under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s NY Forward reopening plan as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Businesses that will be eligible to begin reopening in Phase 4 are:

  • Higher Education
  • Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment
  • Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment
  • Media Production
  • Professional Sports Competitions with No Fans
  • Food services, include restaurants food trucks and other food concessions, many of which had been eligible for takeout and outdoor dining services previously.

The state has a number of mandatory guidelines and best practices outlined for each of these industries that are able now to reopen. As with prior reopening stages, each reopening business must develop a written Safety Plan outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Industry specific guidelines and Safety Plan templates can be found at: https://forward.ny.gov/phase-four-industries

