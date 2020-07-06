WESTCHESTER ENTERS PHASE 4 OPENIG TOMORROW

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Ben Boykin. July 6, 2020:

On Tuesday, July 7, Westchester is set to enter the Phase 4 reopening stage under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s NY Forward reopening plan as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Businesses that will be eligible to begin reopening in Phase 4 are:

Higher Education

Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment

Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment

Media Production

Professional Sports Competitions with No Fans

Food services, include restaurants food trucks and other food concessions, many of which had been eligible for takeout and outdoor dining services previously.

The state has a number of mandatory guidelines and best practices outlined for each of these industries that are able now to reopen. As with prior reopening stages, each reopening business must develop a written Safety Plan outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Industry specific guidelines and Safety Plan templates can be found at: https://forward.ny.gov/phase-four-industries