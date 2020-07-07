FEINER ON THE RECORD: DETAILS PRIMARY VOTING FIASCO FOR COUNTY LEGISLATOR TASK FORCE

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner July 7, 2020:

County Board of Legislators:

Thank you for reviewing the primary day fiasco. These are some of the concerns residents highlighted to me on primary day. I hope that the Board of Elections will give priority attention to correcting the many problems that took place. Our democracy depends on voter confidence of the integrity of our elections.

The Greenburgh Town Board is meeting on Wednesday night so I will be unable to attend your meeting. I appreciate the fact that these comments will be included in the record. Complaints I heard:

1) People did not receive absentee ballots;

2)long lines -some people waited for more than two hours to vote (some people voted after 11 PM);

3)Machines malfunctioned- one of registration machines that printed ballots kept shutting down because of inadequate power;

4) lack of air conditioning at some polls; 5)malfunctioning machines;

6)reduction in polling places. 81 election districts–5 polling locations. Confusion since people didn’t vote at the polling location they always vote at. Polling locations should not be reduced -voters should always vote at the same location;

7)unsure if absentee ballots that were sent in the ballot would be counted since postal service is not reliable (I had suggested that the Board of Elections send voters a confirmation that they received the ballot or provide voters with an identification number enabling voters to confirm if the ballot was received). It would be interesting if the county would analyze -after votes are counted – how many ballots were invalidated because they arrived too late.

8) Elderly and disabled residents with canes had to wait for up to two hours to vote and not afforded any accomodations

9) people who were dehydrated and with temperature waited on lines –some left before voting;

10) lack of adequate help at polling places to control crowds.

PAUL FEINER