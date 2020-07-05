NYC CAN ENTER PHASE 3 WITH NO INDOOR DINING

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening tomorrow, but that indoor dining will not reopen there. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combatting this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 832 (-12)

– 832 (-12) Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-9)

– 54 (-9) Hospital Counties – 28

– 28 Number ICU – 178 (-12)

– 178 (-12) Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-3)

– 116 (-3) Total Discharges – 70,968 (+91)

– 70,968 (+91) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 24,904

Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.10% 0.90% 0.60% Central New York 0.90% 1.40% 1.50% Finger Lakes 1.80% 0.70% 0.90% Long Island 0.90% 1.00% 0.80% Mid-Hudson 1.40% 1.10% 0.80% Mohawk Valley 2.90% 1.20% 1.10% New York City 1.50% 1.40% 0.90% North Country 1.20% 0.30% 0.60% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.90% 0.30% Western New York 1.70% 1.40% 0.70%

The Governor also confirmed 533 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 397,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 397,131 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: