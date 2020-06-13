Letter from the Governor

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in nearly two dozen states that have begun reopening, and 15 states have seen record highs in the past two days. As New York reopens, however, we are continuing to see a decline in the number of daily new COVID cases. One remarkable fact: Our state, which once had the highest number of cases in the nation, now has the nation’s lowest rate of transmission (Rt) — at just 0.77. An Rt of 1 or higher means that COVID-19 is increasing — an Rt of below 1 means it is decreasing. Why is our state one of the rare few where case numbers continue to decline even as the state reopens? I believe it’s because of New Yorkers’ discipline and caution — including the widespread wearing of face masks. We must continue to be disciplined. If we stay the course, we will avoid the “second waves” that other countries are now grappling with.

Photo of the Day: Joined by legislators and advocates, I signed the “Say Their Name” Agenda Package to help restore trust between police and the communities they serve. (Photo by Kevin Coughlin)

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. The news is still good regarding testing. Yesterday, we tested an extraordinary 72,395 New Yorkers for COVID. Of those tested, only 822 people were positive — or 1.1% of the total. This is great news: Even as New York has increased testing over the past few weeks, the number and percentage of positive results has stayed extremely low.

2. The deadline for the special enrollment period for health insurance is Monday, June 15th. New Yorkers who lost their health insurance this year can apply for a health plan through the NY State of Health Marketplace.

3. This Sunday, June 14th, is World Blood Donor Day. This is a day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood donations, to thank those who have donated and to encourage others to consider donating. Due to Coronavirus, there is a shortage of blood, and blood donations are urgently needed across New York State. Learn how and where you can donate at http://ny.gov/donateblood.

4. The number of COVID hospitalizations continues to decline. Yesterday total hospitalizations fell to 1,898, from 2,042 the day before. Sadly we lost 42 New Yorkers to the virus. Our thoughts are with their families.

5. Progress on police reform. Today I signed landmark legislation to improve transparency in police disciplinary records and ban police chokeholds, among other reforms that will help restore trust and improve the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

6. Remember to respond to the Census. Every New Yorker can now respond to the Census — it is safe, easy and can be done online from the comfort of your own home. See the response rate in your city or town here and if you haven’t already, complete the Census today at my2020census.gov.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: Finley, the 6-year-old Golden Retriever from Canandaigua, NY, who was recognized by Guinness World Records for being able to hold a record six tennis balls in his mouth with no assistance, finally received his certification. He even broke his own record and is able to hold seven tennis balls in his mouth. Congratulations again to this very good boy on his world record.

