REOPENING IN WHITE PLAINS

COMMUTERS A FAR CRY FROM PRE-COVID RIDERSHIP AWAITED THE 9 AM EXPRESS TO GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL THIS MORNING. MOST WEAR WEARING MASK. TRAINS TO MANHATTAN TODAY WERE RUNNING ON THE HOUR. TRAINS FROM NEW YORK TO WHITE PLAINS AND POINTS NORTH WERE ARRIVING ON THE QUARTER HOUR AND 3/4 HOUR. SCHEDULES WERE POSTED ON ELECTRONIC BOARDS. NO PRINTED SCHEDULES WERE AVAILABLE. MTA OFFICIALS WERE THERE HANDING OUT SANITARY MASKS TO THOSE WHO DID NOT HAVE THEM. WPCNR WAS TOLD THE RAILROAD WAS RUNNING AT 20% OF NORMAL SERVICE WITH MORE TRAINS TO BE ADDED MONDAY. SCHEDULES ARE ON WWW.MTA.INFO.COM AND AVAILABLE BY CALL 511. AT 9 AM THIS MORNING MAIN STREET, USUALLY BUMPER TO BUMBER WAS WIDE OPEN.