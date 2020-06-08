NYC REOPENS



WPCNR MONDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 8, 2020;

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the MTA is accelerating construction on $2 billion in capital projects during this period of reduced ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects include:

Launching the rehabilitation of the F Train’s Rutgers Tube with the contract awarded in July – four years ahead of the original schedule;

Accelerating 11 ADA stations, including adding 24 new elevators;

Rehabilitating the 138th Street Grand Concourse Station, which will be completed one month early in October 2020; and

Accelerating repairs of steel and concrete defects and leaks within the 2/3, 4/5 Train’s Eastern Parkways Line in Brooklyn and shaving 10 months off the project by increasing work up to 25 percent during overnight closures.

Governor Cuomo also announced the launch of the ‘It’s Up to Us, New York’ Campaign on MTA buses and trains and billboards across the region as well as on billboards throughout the state and through an integrated social media campaign to remind New Yorkers to do their part to continue fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The Governor also reminded New Yorkers that masks are mandatory when riding public transportation systems and that New Yorkers should follow all guidelines and protocols when riding, including maintaining social distancing to the extent possible, using hand sanitizer and observing decal guidance.



The Governor also announced that as New York City reopens today, the MTA is continuing to take unprecedented steps to keep riders and workers safe, including cleaning and disinfecting trains and buses daily – the largest and most innovative cleaning effort in its history.

Since May 6th, the MTA has performed 30,000 station cleanings and disinfections and 500,000 subway car cleanings and disinfections. The MTA is also piloting the use of proven UV light technology to clean subway cars and crew facilities.

The Governor also announced the state is deploying over one million masks, as well as 25,000 gallons and 500,000 2-oz. bottles of sanitizer to the MTA for reopening.

“New York City and the MTA are reopening, and today I took a ride on the 7 Train because if the subway isn’t safe for me, then I wouldn’t ask anyone else to go on the subway,” Governor Cuomo said. “The MTA has done phenomenal work – the subway cars are cleaner than they have ever been in my lifetime and they are disinfecting the cars every single day. And during this period of reduced ridership, the MTA has also smartly increased their construction so fewer riders were inconvenienced and accelerated $2 billion in capital projects.”