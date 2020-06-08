WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. JUNE 8, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo extended the deadline for school budget absentee ballots to be received from June 9 to June 16, because of printing delays in districts across the state.

Dr. Joseph Ricca Superintendent of Schools for White Plains, clarified some questions on how this affected White Plains in a brief interview with WPCNR this morning:



(WPCNR )1. The absentee ballots have to be mailed in correct? They cannot be dropped off past 5 o’clock tomorrow?

[JLR] Ballots can be dropped until 5PM tomorrow. Thereafter, must be mailed.

(WPCNR:) Or can they be dropped off at ed house up to June 16, 5 PM?[JLR] Please see above.

(WPCNR:) 3. Will results be delayed being counted until June 16?

[JLR] Yes

(WPCNR) 4. Or will results once half the absentee ballots are in and Yes’s have substantial majority, be announced sooner than June 16…?

[JLR] No counting may take place until the 16th at 5PM

(WPCNR) 5. If budget fails, when would revote take place?

[JLR] We did not receive any guidance on re-votes