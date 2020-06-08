MIDHUDSON VALLEY MOVES TO PHASE 2

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS NEWS. From Benjamin Boykin, Chair, Westchester County Board of Legislators. June 9, 2020:

Westchester County will begin Phase 2 reopening under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s New York Forward reopening plan on Tuesday, June 9, as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Businesses that will be able to begin reopening in Phase 2 are:

Offices

Real Estate

Certain In-Store Retail

Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals

Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning

Commercial Building Management

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Outdoor and Take-Out/Delivery Food Services

Safety mandates will continue to be in place for each of these industries. For example, in Phase 2, offices must limit occupancy to a maximum of 50%, maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance among individuals, and, if a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, acceptable face coverings must be worn.

A full list of mandatory and recommended practices are available on an industry-by-industry basis at https://forward.ny.gov/phase-two-industries.

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders, the following businesses remain closed:

Indoor Malls — however, any stores without their own external entrances may continue to operate via curbside pickup as in Phase 1

Indoor on-premise restaurant and bar service

Large gathering/event venues

Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes, except for remote or streaming services

Video lottery and casino gaming facilities

Movie theaters, except drive-ins

Places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.

As with Phase 1, reopening businesses must develop a written Safety Plan outlining how the business will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Industry-specific Safety Plan templates for Phase 2 businesses are available at https://forward.ny.gov/phase-two-industries.

For more information and guidance about the New York State phased reopening plan, please visit: https://forward.ny.gov.

