New Coronavirus Testing Site at Calvary Baptist Church Mayor Announces.



New York State has established a temporary testing site for White Plains residents at Calvary Baptist Church. Parking is available in the church parking lot off of Post Road. Testing will be conducted this week only, Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and is free.

Both diagnostic and antibody testing are available, though not on the same day. You must make an appointment in order to be tested. Call 1-833-422-7369 to schedule an appointment and for any other questions you may have.

The most recent data provided by the county today indicates the cumulative number of people who have tested positive in White Plains since testing began is 1,743.

5 regions of the State (North Country, Finger Lakes, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, and Southern tier) have advanced to Phase 2 of reopening, with Western New York and the Capital District regions expected to follow on Wednesday.

We are scheduled to join them on June 8th as long as the Covid-19 data continues on the positive track we have established.

Phase 2, among other things, means haircuts and walk-in retail. Compliance levels in White Plains continue to be excellent overall, but I do want to remind everyone that masks are required inside public establishments and outside when it is likely you will be within 6 feet of others such as on the sidewalk or while on the running tracks.

The county estimates the number of active cases in White Plains to be 41. NYS makes additional statewide and county-by-county data available at covid19tracker.health.ny.gov.