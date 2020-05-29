REZONING WITHOUT THE PUBLIC. “TABLE IT PLEASE.”





THERE WILL BE A ZOOMED PUBLIC HEARING MONDAY EVENING ON THE 52 N BROADWAY DEVELOPMENT. PUBLIC NOT ALLOWED TO ATTEND, BUT DEVELOPER IS.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. MAY 29, 2020:

All,

I write to make you aware that our (White Plains) City officials are moving forward with, and will potential close the rezoning hearing for the Good Counsel property/ 52 North Broadway, on Monday, June 1, 2020. We ask for your assistance to contact the City and request this hearing be postponed..

The developer had requested that this hearing be postponed in prior months, for their convenience, to which the City agreed. Yet, when residents of the Stewart/Ross neighborhood and the attorney for 10 Stewart Place made this same request to postpone the hearing for this month we were ignored. Once again, the City bows to the developers.

The developer’s attorney sent a registered letter to residents in surrounding buildings, complete with false information about the project and to notify us of the hearing. I believe they did this so that they can say to the City that we were all notified and “few spoke out”.

The City will hold a Zoom meeting including these developers and the residents get to “call in by phone”. We are in the midst of a pandemic where people are preoccupied to say the least, concerned about their health, their jobs or lack of, and a hearing of this sort is the last thing on their priority list.

The fact that the City feels the need to fast track a massive rezoning of some 16 acres in the midst of a pandemic is not only a disgrace, it is an insult to each and every tax paying citizen in White Plains. This is non essential business that needs to be tabled for the time being.

Any of you who have been fighting overbuilding and rezoning in your own neighborhoods know we need to stop this nonsense where the developers rule what goes on in White Plains. Please, contact City officials and ask them to postpone this hearing.

Thank You

Barbara Allen- Stewart/Ross Neighborhood