WESTCHESTER COUNTY REOPENS: GUIDELINES FROM BENJAMIN BOYKIN, CHAIR OF THE COUNTY LEGISLATORS

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chairman of the County Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin. May 26, 2020:
New York’s Mid-Hudson Region — which includes Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties — has met Governor Andrew Cuomo’s criteria to begin Phase 1 re-opening.Re-opening refers to non-essential businesses and business activities.
Essential businesses and business activities that are open will remain open.Businesses that are seeking to re-open must develop a written Safety Plan outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This plan does not need to be submitted to a state agency for approval but must be retained on the premises of the business and must be made available to the New York State Department of Health (DOH) or local health or safety authorities in the event of an inspection.
Detailed industry-by-industry specifics, summary guidelines for how to reopen and business safety plan templates are available online from New York State at https://forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase.Here is a breakdown of industries that are eligible to re-open in Phase 1:Construction
- Building Equipment Contractors
- Building Finishing Contractors
- Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
- Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
- Land Subdivision
- Nonresidential Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
Non-Food Related Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
- Animal Production
- Crop Production
- Support Activities for Animal Production
- Support Activities for Crop Production
- Support Activities for Forestry
Retail – (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)
- Clothing Stores
- Direct Selling Establishments
- Electronics and Appliance Stores
- Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
- Florists
- General Merchandise Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
- Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
- Used Merchandise Stores
- Shoe Stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
- Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Manufacturing
- Apparel Manufacturing
- Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
- Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
- Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
- Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
- Paper Manufacturing
- Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- Printing and Related Support Activities
- Textile Mills
- Textile Product Mills
- Wood Product Manufacturing
- Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
- Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
- Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
- Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
- Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
- Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers