WESTCHESTER COUNTY REOPENS: GUIDELINES FROM BENJAMIN BOYKIN, CHAIR OF THE COUNTY LEGISLATORS

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chairman of the County Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin. May 26, 2020:

New York’s Mid-Hudson Region — which includes Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties — has met Governor Andrew Cuomo’s criteria to begin Phase 1 re-opening.Re-opening refers to non-essential businesses and business activities.

Essential businesses and business activities that are open will remain open.Businesses that are seeking to re-open must develop a written Safety Plan outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This plan does not need to be submitted to a state agency for approval but must be retained on the premises of the business and must be made available to the New York State Department of Health (DOH) or local health or safety authorities in the event of an inspection.

Detailed industry-by-industry specifics, summary guidelines for how to reopen and business safety plan templates are available online from New York State at https://forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase.Here is a breakdown of industries that are eligible to re-open in Phase 1:Construction

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Non-Food Related Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Animal Production

Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Retail – (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade