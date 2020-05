NY TALENT SAYS: “WEAR A MASK!”

WEAR A MASK–An entry in the New York State Wear A Mask Public Service Spot Contest. 92,000 votes have been cast as of Friday, This Spot was telecast on the Governor’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing Friday. THE WINNER IN THE COMPETITION IS SCHEDULED TO BE ANNOUNCED TODAY.

“Wear a Mask. Do your part. Save a Life. It May be your own.”