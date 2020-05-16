The New York State CoronaVirus County-by-County New Case Count THROUGH FRIDAY

WPCNR Saturday Governor Andrew Cuomo CoronaVirus Brief. (UPDATE):
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 2,419 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 348,232 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 348,232 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (Mid-Hudson Regions in BOLD FACE :
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|1,572
|34
|Allegany
|44
|0
|Broome
|413
|23
|Cattaraugus
|65
|1
|Cayuga
|63
|2
|Chautauqua
|48
|3
|Chemung
|134
|1
|Chenango
|115
|2
|Clinton
|91
|6
|Columbia
|338
|5
|Cortland
|34
|1
|Delaware
|68
|1
|Dutchess
|3,527
|29
|Erie
|4,867
|85
|Essex
|32
|0
|Franklin
|18
|1
|Fulton
|148
|3
|Genesee
|178
|3
|Greene
|211
|2
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Herkimer
|91
|4
|Jefferson
|71
|0
|Lewis
|13
|1
|Livingston
|107
|1
|Madison
|258
|2
|Monroe
|2,192
|101
|Montgomery
|75
|3
|Nassau
|39,033
|169
|Niagara
|770
|27
|NYC
|191,600
|1,243
|Oneida
|751
|38
|Onondaga
|1,469
|29
|Ontario
|139
|6
|Orange
|9,879
|54
|Orleans
|163
|16
|Oswego
|83
|3
|Otsego
|67
|0
|Putnam
|1,127
|6
|Rensselaer
|438
|10
|Rockland
|12,688
|51
|Saratoga
|423
|2
|Schenectady
|613
|10
|Schoharie
|47
|0
|Schuyler
|8
|0
|Seneca
|50
|1
|St. Lawrence
|192
|0
|Steuben
|233
|2
|Suffolk
|37,942
|223
|Sullivan
|1,217
|28
|Tioga
|112
|2
|Tompkins
|138
|2
|Ulster
|1,537
|26
|Warren
|228
|0
|Washington
|218
|1
|Wayne
|92
|1
|Westchester
|32,097
|154
|Wyoming
|78
|1
|Yates
|22
|0