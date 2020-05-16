The New York State CoronaVirus County-by-County New Case Count THROUGH FRIDAY

WPCNR Saturday Governor Andrew Cuomo CoronaVirus Brief. (UPDATE):

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 2,419 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 348,232 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 348,232 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (Mid-Hudson Regions in BOLD FACE :

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,57234
Allegany440
Broome41323
Cattaraugus651
Cayuga632
Chautauqua483
Chemung1341
Chenango1152
Clinton916
Columbia3385
Cortland341
Delaware681
Dutchess3,52729
Erie4,86785
Essex320
Franklin181
Fulton1483
Genesee1783
Greene2112
Hamilton50
Herkimer914
Jefferson710
Lewis131
Livingston1071
Madison2582
Monroe2,192101
Montgomery753
Nassau39,033169
Niagara77027
NYC191,6001,243
Oneida75138
Onondaga1,46929
Ontario1396
Orange9,87954
Orleans16316
Oswego833
Otsego670
Putnam1,1276
Rensselaer43810
Rockland12,68851
Saratoga4232
Schenectady61310
Schoharie470
Schuyler80
Seneca501
St. Lawrence1920
Steuben2332
Suffolk37,942223
Sullivan1,21728
Tioga1122
Tompkins1382
Ulster1,53726
Warren2280
Washington2181
Wayne921
Westchester32,097154
Wyoming781
Yates220

