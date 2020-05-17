NEW YORKERS NEED TO TAKE TESTS FOR THE CORONAVIRUS MORE. SUMMER CAMP CLEARANCE RECONSIDERED AS PEDIATRIC MULTI-SYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME SPREADS. “OVER 120 CASES,” HEALTH COMMISSIONER.

WPCNR SUNDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey. May 17, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo asked more New Yorkers to get coronavirus tests today, who think they might have symptoms, and added anyone who might be returning to work in upstate reopenings to get tested. The reason is to help to control the spread of the virus after reopening and because the state is currently performing 5,000 tests a day when it has the capacity to perform 15,000 at some 700 sites across the state.

The Governor announced that the Western New York Region and the Capitol Regions would be reopened next as soon as the correct number of tracing personnel were hired and trained. The Capito Region has hired 383 and needs to hire another 166. Western New York has hired 521, needs 35. The Governor said they expected to get tracers in place “within a few days”

The Governor encouraged persons to pay attention to their mental health and the stress the 78 days of shut down and aanxiety of taken on them mentally, encouraging them to call the mental health hotline, 1-844-863-9314, and to visit a new website, www.howareyoureally.org, started by a niece of the Governor’s to help persons face how they are really feeling about all the stress. The Governor showed charts show how over 30% of NYers have expressed mental difficulties in dealing with the stress.

In the “Q. & A.,” the Governor was asked about summer camps being allowed. The Governor said the spread of pediatric- Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is a factor in allowing how camps open and under what conditions. Dr. Howard Zucker said there were over 120 cases now. The Governor said he fears there are a lot more. The issue of summer camps opening at all is being delayed at the present time.

Melissa DaRossa, Secretary to the Governor said the state is now dealing with possible fraud and double payment issues on the question of unemployment checks. The Governor said the backlog is “done.”

In the question of justice for families whose nursing home loved ones had died, the Governor said the received the best care possible, and that there was not a way to tell who to prosecute in alleged negligence.

The Governor at the close of his briefing showed how simply testing for the coronavirus was by being tested on camera during the briefing. He said if he tested positive he would not be back tomorrow.