Inflammatory Blood Vessels Disease Cases IN COVID POSITIVE Children: 100. Attacks children 1 to 18 Previously Diagnosed COVID-19 Positive. GOVERNOR CUOMO URGES PARENTS TO HAVE YOUR CHILD TESTED WITH THESE Symptoms.

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO REINFORCED AGAIN TODAY THE NEED TO SEE DOCTOR IF YOUR CHILD IS EXPERIENCING THE SYMPTOMS ABOVE AS MORE COVID-POSITIVE CHILDREN COME DOWN WITH THE DISEASE THAT ENFLAMES BLOOD VESSELS.

