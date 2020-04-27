ABSENTEE BALLOTS ARRIVE FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY, ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR CONGRESSIONAL, ASSEMBLY PRIMARIES ON THE WAY BY END OF MAY

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From the Westchester County Board of Elections. April 27, 2020:

The Westchester County Board of Elections advised WPCNR this morning that absentee ballots for the Presidential Primary June 23, and the 93rd NYS Assembly District (covering Scarsdale, White Plains, Harrison, Lewisboro, Bedford) now held by David Buchwald and the 17th Congressional District currently held by retiring Nita Lowey, will be mailed separately.

The Presidential primary ballot arrived over the weekend, and persons who have applied for the Assembly and Congressional primaries in June will receive the ballots in late May.

Applications for absentee ballots are on the way to eligible voters from New York State by direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, or you can request the applications for the assembly and congressional primary ballots by telephoning the Westchester County Board of Elections 914-995-2000 and pressing prompt 3 for absentee information, and request an application for an absentee ballot. Or you may write Absentee Ballot, Westchester County Board of Elections, 148 Martine Avenue, White Plains NY 10601

Benjamin Boykin, Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators advised of what you can expect from the State of New York mailing on the way:



On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order requiring the New York State Board of Elections to automatically mail all registered voters in New York a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election.

Earlier in the month, the Governor had issued an Executive Order allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the primary.

What voters will be mailed is an application for the absentee ballot, not the ballot itself.

The application will need to be filled out and returned in order for a ballot to be mailed to voters. Voters requesting the absentee ballot because they are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or concern about contracting the virus should check the box for “Temporary illness.”

Voters may also download applications and return them to the Westchester County Board of Elections by mail, fax, e-mail or in person. Instructions can be found at https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/absentee-ballots

Please forward this e-news to family and friends who may be interested in this inf