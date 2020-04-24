GOVERNOR MAILS ALL VOTERS ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS. PAINTS MASSIVE MONEY GAP. WILL MAKE DECISION ON REOPENING SCHOOLS OR NOT TO REOPEN IN A WEEK.



AMID ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, GOVERNOR CUOMO ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO MAKE SURE EVERY NEW YORKER AUTOMATICALLY RECEIVES A POSTAGE-PAID ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION

Governor Previously Issued Executive Order Allowing All New Yorkers to Vote Absentee in June 23 Primary Elections

New York State Revenues Estimated to Decline by $13.3 Billion from Executive Budget Forecast; $61 Billion Shortfall Over Financial Plan Period of FY 2021 to FY 2024 Due to COVID-19

Confirms 8,130 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 271,590; New Cases in 46 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he will issue an Executive Order mandating that the New York State Board of Elections automatically mail every New Yorker a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot. Earlier this month, the Governor issued an Executive Order allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the June 23rd primary election.

The Governor also outlined the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state. New York State revenues are estimated to decline by $13.3 billion – or 14 percent – from the Executive Budget forecast. Additionally, the revenues are estimated to decline by $61 billion over the financial plan period of FY 2021 to FY 2024.

“We’re making great progress to flatten the curve and decrease the spread of infection, but we don’t know when this pandemic will end and we can’t put democracy on hold,” Governor Cuomo said. “I am issuing an Executive Order to ensure every New York voter automatically receives a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot because no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,130 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 271,590 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 271,590 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (NY METROPOLITAN COUNTIES HIGHLIGHTED IN BOLD FACE):

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 805 47 Allegany 31 1 Broome 232 8 Cattaraugus 39 2 Cayuga 39 2 Chautauqua 27 1 Chemung 79 3 Chenango 84 2 Clinton 53 1 Columbia 129 6 Cortland 25 0 Delaware 51 1 Dutchess 2,517 57 Erie 2,603 153 Essex 22 0 Franklin 13 0 Fulton 29 1 Genesee 127 1 Greene 90 1 Hamilton 3 0 Herkimer 56 2 Jefferson 58 2 Lewis 9 0 Livingston 44 3 Madison 106 0 Monroe 1199 47 Montgomery 39 0 Nassau 32,765 641 Niagara 332 37 NYC 150,473 4,618 Oneida 323 6 Onondaga 639 39 Ontario 73 0 Orange 7,155 339 Orleans 60 1 Oswego 51 2 Otsego 50 0 Putnam 619 4 Rensselaer 198 7 Rockland 10,091 263 Saratoga 278 13 Schenectady 297 9 Schoharie 21 0 Schuyler 7 0 Seneca 18 0 St. Lawrence 144 5 Steuben 171 0 Suffolk 30,606 1,039 Sullivan 628 48 Tioga 40 0 Tompkins 121 2 Ulster 976 34 Warren 122 3 Washington 83 3 Wayne 53 0 Westchester 26,633 674 Wyoming 43 2 Yates 11 0

