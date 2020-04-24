GOVERNOR MAILS ALL VOTERS ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS. PAINTS MASSIVE MONEY GAP. WILL MAKE DECISION ON REOPENING SCHOOLS OR NOT TO REOPEN IN A WEEK.

AMID ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, GOVERNOR CUOMO ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO MAKE SURE EVERY NEW YORKER AUTOMATICALLY RECEIVES A POSTAGE-PAID ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION
Governor Previously Issued Executive Order Allowing All New Yorkers to Vote Absentee in June 23 Primary Elections
New York State Revenues Estimated to Decline by $13.3 Billion from Executive Budget Forecast; $61 Billion Shortfall Over Financial Plan Period of FY 2021 to FY 2024 Due to COVID-19
Confirms 8,130 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 271,590; New Cases in 46 Counties
WPCNR FRIDAY ANDREW CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. April 24, 2020:
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he will issue an Executive Order mandating that the New York State Board of Elections automatically mail every New Yorker a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot. Earlier this month, the Governor issued an Executive Order allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the June 23rd primary election.
The Governor also outlined the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state. New York State revenues are estimated to decline by $13.3 billion – or 14 percent – from the Executive Budget forecast. Additionally, the revenues are estimated to decline by $61 billion over the financial plan period of FY 2021 to FY 2024.
“We’re making great progress to flatten the curve and decrease the spread of infection, but we don’t know when this pandemic will end and we can’t put democracy on hold,” Governor Cuomo said. “I am issuing an Executive Order to ensure every New York voter automatically receives a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot because no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote.”
Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,130 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 271,590 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 271,590 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (NY METROPOLITAN COUNTIES HIGHLIGHTED IN BOLD FACE):
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|805
|47
|Allegany
|31
|1
|Broome
|232
|8
|Cattaraugus
|39
|2
|Cayuga
|39
|2
|Chautauqua
|27
|1
|Chemung
|79
|3
|Chenango
|84
|2
|Clinton
|53
|1
|Columbia
|129
|6
|Cortland
|25
|0
|Delaware
|51
|1
|Dutchess
|2,517
|57
|Erie
|2,603
|153
|Essex
|22
|0
|Franklin
|13
|0
|Fulton
|29
|1
|Genesee
|127
|1
|Greene
|90
|1
|Hamilton
|3
|0
|Herkimer
|56
|2
|Jefferson
|58
|2
|Lewis
|9
|0
|Livingston
|44
|3
|Madison
|106
|0
|Monroe
|1199
|47
|Montgomery
|39
|0
|Nassau
|32,765
|641
|Niagara
|332
|37
|NYC
|150,473
|4,618
|Oneida
|323
|6
|Onondaga
|639
|39
|Ontario
|73
|0
|Orange
|7,155
|339
|Orleans
|60
|1
|Oswego
|51
|2
|Otsego
|50
|0
|Putnam
|619
|4
|Rensselaer
|198
|7
|Rockland
|10,091
|263
|Saratoga
|278
|13
|Schenectady
|297
|9
|Schoharie
|21
|0
|Schuyler
|7
|0
|Seneca
|18
|0
|St. Lawrence
|144
|5
|Steuben
|171
|0
|Suffolk
|30,606
|1,039
|Sullivan
|628
|48
|Tioga
|40
|0
|Tompkins
|121
|2
|Ulster
|976
|34
|Warren
|122
|3
|Washington
|83
|3
|Wayne
|53
|0
|Westchester
|26,633
|674
|Wyoming
|43
|2
|Yates
|11
|0
