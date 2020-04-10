CORONAVIRUS CASES DROP-DOWN FOR FIRST TIME. 6TH STRAIGHT DAY OF CONTAINMENT, SPREAD EASING SLIGHTLY IN METRO AREA

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES CORONA VIRUS CASES BEGIN TO DROP IN NY METROPOLITAN AREA THIS MORNING (ALBANY FEED)

THOSE HOSPITALIZED IN REGION ARE DROPPING IN NEW YORK AND LONG ISLAND.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 10, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported today the number of coronaviruses has dropped in the metropolitan area for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic began March 1 in the area. The governor said new hospitalizations had gone negative for the first time. He noted the curve had begun to drop.

He attributed that to the New Yorkers observation of the stay at home, distancing restrictions that has prevented the exponential spread of the disease predicted by various organizations, whom, the governor said had always made their predictions with the suggestion that safe distancing and staying at home would reduce the amount of infections.

The Governor announced he would be seeking a three state constortium (New York, Connecticut and New Jersey) with the federal government to organize rapid manufacture of millions of testing kits with corporations with the capacity to manufacture the new rapid tests created by New York and other companies to enable an effective return to work and businesses, without reigniting the coronavirus spread.

He called for massive testing of at least 10 Million in the New York area to assure persons returning to work did not have the corona virus. He estimated every state needed to do this and estimated the tests (rapid, easy to administer, accurate) were needed as soon as possible.

He said he was working with the New York congressional delegation to organize an essential workers relief fund similar to that created after 9/11

He said the death toll yesterday was slightly lower, and emphasized this was expected, but unacceptable.