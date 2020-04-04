BULLETIN: OREGON SENDING 140 VENTILATORS TO NEW YORK IN 2 DAYS. NY EXPECTS 1,000 VENTILATORS FROM CHINA, ARRIVING SAT. 113,000 INFECTED WITH CORONA-V STATEWIDE. DAILY RATE OF NEW CASES 10.7%

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN. From a CitizeNetReporter APRIL 4, 2020:

In this morning’s coronavirus news conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced to reporters, Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced this morning she is sending 140 ventilators to New York State to aid the treatment of 113,000 COVID-19 cases in New York. Ventilators from Oregon are expected to arrive in the beginning of the week.

This morning Governor Brown said “We’ll be sending 140 ventilators to help NY because Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response,”

GOVERNOR CUOMO thanked Governor Brown and pledged to devote New York resources to aid Oregon when it experiences the Coronavirus wave, saying this is the way states should act to help each other in time of crisis.

Governor Cuomo also announced China is sending 1,000 ventilators to New York by Saturday.

Meanwhile COVID-19 cases rose overnight to 113,000, a 10.7% rate of infection, slightly lower than the 11.2% the state saw yesterday. The breakout daily rate of increase is being driven by the runup of coronavirus diagonoses in Nassau and Suffolk County.