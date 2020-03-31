GOVERNOR CUOMO REPORTS OVERNIGHT NUMBERS FROM ALBANY THIS MORNING.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY APPROACHED 10,000 CASES THROUGH SUNDAY AND MONDAY. NASSAU COUNTY AND SUFFOLK COUNTY RISING STEADILY.

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. March 31, 2020:

New York State’s new Command Center on Coronavirus is in effect as of this morning, Governor Cuomo said in his news conference just completed.

The Center is tracking patient volume, making decisions on sharing state and public hospital resources and stockpiled supplies and identifying matching medical specialties to NY hospsital from the 78,000 paid volunteers who have committed from around the country as standby replacements for exhausted and mentally exhausted healthcare workers as they are needed. The Center will the governor said be allocating existing personnel from uncrowded as of now upstate hospitals to bring them on down.

The government announced that his 90-day ban making it illegal to evict tenants for non-paymnent of rent for 3 months to commercial tenants this morning.

He said that the state apologized for the continued chronic crashing of the state unemployment benefits website. He said the state has had tech experts trying to solve the problem but the sheer volumes of citizens attempting to apply online has overwhelmed site capacity. The Budget Director said last week 7 million had visited the site, and yesterday 1.7 million had visited it.