Apex of CoronaVirus hits in 7 to 21 days (Varying Estimates). Gov Cuomo Demands NON-ESSENTIAL Populace Stay Home. Corona virus Command Center Live: Allocating Overflow Patients, Resources, Personnel, Supplies. Medical PAID Volunteers Aiding NY. Governor Dealing w/ ventilator outage. China delivery of 17,000 Ventilators Slowed by Volume, 2000 by APEX time Gov Supplements with 11,000 BI-PAC OXYGEN DEVICES. 90-DAY EVICTION PROTECTION EXTENDED TO COMMERCIAL TENANTS. STATE UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE CRASHES DUE TO MILLIONS SIGNING IN

GOVERNOR CUOMO REPORTS OVERNIGHT NUMBERS FROM ALBANY THIS MORNING.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY APPROACHED 10,000 CASES THROUGH SUNDAY AND MONDAY. NASSAU COUNTY AND SUFFOLK COUNTY RISING STEADILY.

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. March 31, 2020:

New York State’s new Command Center on Coronavirus is in effect as of this morning, Governor Cuomo said in his news conference just completed.

The Center is tracking patient volume, making decisions on sharing state and public hospital resources and stockpiled supplies and identifying matching medical specialties to NY hospsital from the 78,000 paid volunteers who have committed from around the country as standby replacements for exhausted and mentally exhausted healthcare workers as they are needed. The Center will the governor said be allocating existing personnel from uncrowded as of now upstate hospitals to bring them on down.

The government announced that his 90-day ban making it illegal to evict tenants for non-paymnent of rent for 3 months to commercial tenants this morning.

He said that the state apologized for the continued chronic crashing of the state unemployment benefits website. He said the state has had tech experts trying to solve the problem but the sheer volumes of citizens attempting to apply online has overwhelmed site capacity. The Budget Director said last week 7 million had visited the site, and yesterday 1.7 million had visited it.

