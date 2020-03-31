State Mobilizes All Medical Resources in 24 Hours Getting Ready Put Medical/Staff Help Where They Are Needed and Moving OVERFLOW PATIENTS to Other Hospitals. GOVERNOR CUOMO EXPLAINS HOW THE CORONAVIRUS COMMAND CENTER OPERATION IS WORKING

Governor Andrew Cuomo details how the Coronavirus Command Center is counterattacking the coronavirus problem statewide. He shares also the news that his brother, the CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo has come down with the virus.