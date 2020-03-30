STAMFORD RUNNING LOW ON MEDICAL SUPPLIES, PLEAS for SHARING

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. MARCH 30,2020 3 PM EDT:

As you know, Fairfield County is currently the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in Connecticut. Stamford Health is at the frontline of this unfolding COVID-19 crisis caring for our family, friends and neighbors who are contending with this incredibly infectious disease.

On behalf of Stamford Health, we would like to ask for your immediate help. As you know, there is a national shortage of what is called Personal Protective Equipment, or “PPE.”

Please look at your inventory to see if you have any of the following PPE to donate to Stamford Health: • Disposable face masks• N95 masks, sometimes called respirators• Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles• Disposable gowns• Disposable gloves, especially non-latex• Disposable surgical caps• Disposable foot covers• Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial• Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)• Infrared/Temporal thermometers If so, please contact Chris Riendeau or Belinda Foster of Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Chris Riendeau – 203-276-5977 or criendeau@stamhealth.org Belinda Foster – 203-276-5995 or bfoster@stamhealth.org

Beginning today March 30, you can drop off PPE donations at a safe and secure, curbside drop-off zone located at Stamford Health’s Tully Health Center. Volunteer staff will be available to accept PPE donations Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Please note that items should be in their original, unopened packaging. A huge thanks on behalf of everyone at Stamford Health.